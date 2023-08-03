Texoma Local
Front Expected Monday With A Chance of Rain

Meanwhile...excessive heat is expected through the weekend
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
KXII Weather Authority Forecast(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Drier air filtered into Texoma skies Thursday and that lowered the Heat Index, or “feels like” temperatures a few degrees compared to recent days. However, it’s not enough to shake the Excessive Heat Warning which continues Friday.

Look for a very warm night with most spots bottoming out near 80 degrees and highs back in the range of 102 degrees east to 108 degrees west for Friday. Heat Indexes of 105 to 110 can be expected. Friday winds will be a bit gusty once again, at 15-20 mph from a SSW direction. The good news, this is keeping the afternoon relative humidity low, making the heat easier to take. The bad news, the hot, dry wind boosts the fire danger, and since it hasn’t rained in 18 days, this is an increasing concern.

There’s little hope for change through Sunday as the high aloft remains entrenched and we run between 102 and 106 degrees each day; the high finally shifts to the west by late this weekend. A corresponding change in the steering winds should allow a weak cold front to arrive Monday and knock highs below 100. There should also be a couple of days (Mon-Tue) with an opportunity for scattered thunderstorms in the vicinity of the front.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

