Grass fire threat rising across Texoma

(KXII) - It’s been a long time since Texoma had some measurable rain and as the ground becomes drier, the threat of grass and wildfires is rising.

Grayson County Fire Marshal, John Weda, said the heavy rain at the start of summer caused vegetation to grow. As it starts drying out, it becomes fuel for fires.

“Then we get the combination of the south winds, the low humidity at extreme temperatures, which produces extreme wildfire and grassfire dangers,” Weda said.

These are conditions both Texas and Oklahoma are experiencing.

“We’re starting to get the pop-up fires from the cigarette buds, from people pulling trailers, dragging chains,” Weda said.

Durant Fire Captain, Jay Bergner, said natural fires can start from things like lightning strikes and fallen power lines. However, 85% of fires are caused by people.

Bergner said most often from unattended burns or controlled fires that go wrong.

“We would advise anybody that this time of year is really not the time to burn,” Weda said.

Weda said to wait until there is more moisture in the ground and cooler temperatures.

So far, neither Grayson nor Bryan County have called for burn bans. But even so, conditions are ripe for dangerous fires.

