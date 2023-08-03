Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Grass fire threat rising across Texoma

It’s been a long time since Texoma had some measurable rain and as the ground becomes drier, the threat of grass and wildfires is rising.
By Erin Pellet
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KXII) - It’s been a long time since Texoma had some measurable rain and as the ground becomes drier, the threat of grass and wildfires is rising.

Grayson County Fire Marshal, John Weda, said the heavy rain at the start of summer caused vegetation to grow. As it starts drying out, it becomes fuel for fires.

“Then we get the combination of the south winds, the low humidity at extreme temperatures, which produces extreme wildfire and grassfire dangers,” Weda said.

These are conditions both Texas and Oklahoma are experiencing.

“We’re starting to get the pop-up fires from the cigarette buds, from people pulling trailers, dragging chains,” Weda said.

Durant Fire Captain, Jay Bergner, said natural fires can start from things like lightning strikes and fallen power lines. However, 85% of fires are caused by people.

Bergner said most often from unattended burns or controlled fires that go wrong.

“We would advise anybody that this time of year is really not the time to burn,” Weda said.

Weda said to wait until there is more moisture in the ground and cooler temperatures.

So far, neither Grayson nor Bryan County have called for burn bans. But even so, conditions are ripe for dangerous fires.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new living and retail experience is coming to the former Sher-Den Mall site.
Construction begins on old Sher-Den Mall site
Crews will continue to hit hotspots throughout the city before wrapping-up production.
Sherman movie continues filming at local hotspot
Austin Parrot was arrested after the child he thought he was speaking to online, turned out to...
Ardmore man arrested for soliciting a minor
Coal Co. arrests
Traffic stop leads to drug, chop shop bust in Tupelo
Justin Glaspey was arrested for DUI, multiple counts of assault, and threatening an act of...
Man in viral arrest video arrested after scuffle with Ada police

Latest News

Deputies observed that one of those lacerations began from her nose, all the way to the bottom...
New details on the Mead stabbing
Rising ozone levels in southern Oklahoma causes concern
Rising ozone levels in southern Oklahoma causes concern
While the summer grass fire threat had a slow start, it is now increasing.
Grass fire threat rising across Texoma
Heres what you need to know for Oklahoma's Tax-Free Weekend
Back to school guide: What you need to know about OK Tax-Free Weekend