Grayson College to host “One and Done” enrollment event

New students will have access to admissions, financial aid, business office, testing and academic advising, all in one day.
New students will have access to admissions, financial aid, business office, testing and academic advising, all in one day.
By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Grayson College is hosting an event this weekend to give new students face-to-face interaction as they enroll for school.

One and Done enrollment day for the fall semester is Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the main campus, according to a press release from Grayson College.

New students will have access to admissions, financial aid, business office, testing and academic advising, all in one day. Student ID’s, parking passes and books will also be available.

“We realize that not every student can meet us during the week with their work and personal schedules,” Tiffany Francis, Director of the Promise Program and Enrollment Management said. “One and Done serves as a way for prospective students to complete all that is needed for registration in one day, see the campus, interact with our offices and get excited for their new voyage at Grayson.”

Grayson College said the TSI test will be available for students to take and present their scores as part of the registration process. The test costs $10 per subject, and they suggest students arrive before 12 p.m. to complete the tests.

“We want everyone to have a stress-free start to the semester!” Francis said.

