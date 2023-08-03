Honey Grove firefighter to be laid to rest Thursday

HONEY GROVE, Texas (KXII) - The Honey Grove volunteer firefighter who died over the weekend will be laid to rest Thursday.

Funeral services for Evan Brown are set for Thursday afternoon at the Honey Grove High School gym.

Brown’s viewing starts at 1 p.m., with the memorial service following at 3 p.m.

For more information about the service or the benefit honoring Evan, click here.

