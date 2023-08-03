Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Honey Grove firefighter to be laid to rest Thursday

Evan Brown
Evan Brown(Honey Grove Fire Dept.)
By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 9:35 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONEY GROVE, Texas (KXII) - The Honey Grove volunteer firefighter who died over the weekend will be laid to rest Thursday.

Funeral services for Evan Brown are set for Thursday afternoon at the Honey Grove High School gym.

Brown’s viewing starts at 1 p.m., with the memorial service following at 3 p.m.

For more information about the service or the benefit honoring Evan, click here.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new living and retail experience is coming to the former Sher-Den Mall site.
Construction begins on old Sher-Den Mall site
Crews will continue to hit hotspots throughout the city before wrapping-up production.
Sherman movie continues filming at local hotspot
Austin Parrot was arrested after the child he thought he was speaking to online, turned out to...
Ardmore man arrested for soliciting a minor
Coal Co. arrests
Traffic stop leads to drug, chop shop bust in Tupelo
Justin Glaspey was arrested for DUI, multiple counts of assault, and threatening an act of...
Man in viral arrest video arrested after scuffle with Ada police

Latest News

New students will have access to admissions, financial aid, business office, testing and...
Grayson College to host “One and Done” enrollment event
Police said Anthony Graves was last seen wearing a red shirt and jeans.
Duncan Police searching for missing person
Whether it’s a splash in the pool, a day in the theater, or even staying inside and cranking...
Texomans speak: How they’re surviving this historic heat wave
Consumers have seen prices for almost everything go up and school supplies are no exception,...
School supply prices surge ahead of 2023-24 school year start