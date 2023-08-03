New details on the Mead stabbing

MEAD, Okla. (KXII) -New details in a Bryan County stabbing a week ago that sent one woman to the hospital and another to jail.

The affidavit provided by the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office said a group of friends was at Lake Texoma in Mead last Thursday when a fight broke out between Makayla Vannoy, 20, and Andrea Luttmer.

A witness, Luttmer’s boyfriend said the fight began over a romantic relationship.

Bryan County Deputies were called in reference to a stabbing on Ranger Station Road, south of Highway 70 in Mead.

When deputies arrived, they found Luttmer covered in blood and going in and out of consciousness.

Her boyfriend had called 911.

Deputies and EMS quickly provided medical attention to the victim and called for her to be transported by helicopter due to the extent of her injuries.

According to court documents, Luttmer sustained a chest wound and two lacerations to the face.

Deputies observed that one of those lacerations began from her nose, all the way to the bottom of her jaw.

Luttmer’s boyfriend told the deputies that he had been unfaithful and had relations with Vannoy.

He knew Vannoy had a knife but didn’t think she’d use it.

The boyfriend said Vannoy stabbed Luttmer, and they both fell to the ground fighting.

He said he pulled Luttmer up and asked Vannoy to take them to the hospital, but Vannoy took off in a black sedan.

Deputies called Vannoy and she gave the police her location.

They proceeded to pick her up at an apartment complex in Calera where they retrieved the weapon, which was wrapped in a hoodie, inside the residence.

Vannoy also provided police with an audio recording of the two women verbally fighting.

