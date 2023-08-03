Rising ozone levels in southern Oklahoma causes concern

Ardmore, Okla. (KXII) - The Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality says that the peak season for rising ozone levels is in the summer.

“Ozone season is actually from March to November in Oklahoma, so its a pretty good amount of time,” Erin Hatfield with the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality said. “It’s not very often that we see air quality health advisories in those winter months, unless we have something specific, a wildfire, or something like that that happens that would be adding to those poor air quality conditions.”

Hatfield says many factors can affect ozone levels, like car emissions and weather patterns, “For southern Oklahoma, where there has been more advisories lately, that is mainly due to issues out of the DFW area, so with those southernly winds, they’re bringing in some of those ozone problems that we’re experiencing.”

As ozone levels increase, the severity of health effects also increase and can pose a risk of side effects for individuals with pre-existing health conditions.

“This can really impact young children, and the elderly, people with cardiovascular respiratory issues,” Hatfield warns.

Hatfield also says making changes to your daily routine can help you stay safe and reduce poor air quality, “If you need to fill your car up with gas, do that early in the morning or late in the evening, if you need to mow your yard, one consider an electric lawn mower, or if you do need to mow with that gas powered mower, try to do that early in the morning or late in the evening, carpool if you can..”

And as weather patterns change, so does the air quality. ”We do see in the forecast that there’s a chance for rain this weekend, and also the temperatures to cool down some, so our hope is that as those weather conditions change, that will positively impact those air quality conditions,” Hatfield said.

