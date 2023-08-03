Texoma Local
School supply price surge

Consumers have seen prices for almost everything go up and school supplies are no exception, according to a financial expert.
By Talaiya Munson
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Consumers have seen prices for almost everything go up and school supplies are no exception, according to a financial expert.

Bill Dendy, financial expert with Raymond James, explains that inflation is still hitting the economy, “the increases are slowing down, but they’re not stopping.”

The supply list this year for Sherman Middle School added up to $74.51 for one child on the Wal-Mart online cart.

The National Retail Federation predicts that 2023 will be the most expensive back-to-school shopping season ever, and people are trying to keep up.

Dendy says some people are waiting to get last minute discounts, but buyers could get a not so pleasant surprise if demand exceeds supply, which will result in discounts possibly going away.

Dendy suggests that people go to multiple stores to compare prices in an attempt to save some money for this school year, he explains that “the same item cost four or five different prices around town.”

