Texomans speak: how they’re surviving this historic heat wave

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Texoma is in the midst of one of the hottest stretches in recent memory, and residents are trying their best to survive the dog days of summer.

Whether it’s a splash in the pool, a day in the theater, or even staying inside and cranking the air conditioning, there are plenty of ways to beat the heat.

The Dyson family said that they love swimming to stay cool.

“We’ve been going to the pool a lot over here,” Josh Dyson said.

Elizabeth Raney said that she likes to stay cool by going out and doing something fun.

“I watch movies either at the Cinemark or Schulman’s,” Raney said.

The Camren family says that they try to stay out of the heat as much as possible.

“We’ve been mainly staying inside, and if we’re not inside we’re here at the Splash.”

However, staying inside isn’t always an option, as this brutal heatwave pushes air conditioners across Texoma to their limit.

“My A/C at home can’t keep up,” Camren said. “It’s set to 71 and it’s currently 75 in my house.”

Vaughan Lallier says that his family’s air conditioner isn’t working at all, but they’re doing their best to try and stay cool.

“Since our A/C is out and everything, we’re sleeping in the living room so it’s cooler,” Lallier said. “It just all goes to one room.”

The Splash Family Aquatic Center in Sherman is a local favorite for families looking to have some fun in the sun while keeping cool.

“It’s fun, I love it,” Emerson Dyson said.

“We try to come out here at least once a week if not more,” Camren said. “Every time we come out here, it’s a blast.”

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.