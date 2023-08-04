ATVs injuries spike in Texoma

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - Riding ATVs may seem like a fun summer activity but it can lead to dangerous injuries.

Wilson N. Jones, Emergency Physician, Dr. James Frame said the hospital has seen a spike in ATV accidents this year.

“ATV accidents are a weekly event,” Dr. Frame, “Almost every weekend we get somebody who’s been seriously injured.”

Dr. Frame said each year there are 700 ATV-related deaths and 2,100 injuries nationwide, many from rollover accidents.

Complete Off Road Power Sports Owner, Jordan Morris, said these are accidents he sees often in his shop.

“I have quite a few customers that have either had accidents or have a family member that’s been hurt or killed,” Morris said.

While any age group can be a victim of these accidents, Dr. Frame said kids take it the worst.

“Recently we had a fairly significant injury to a nine-year-old that was actually driving an ATV and did a side rollover, fractured thigh bone, fractured knee,” Dr. Frame said.

Fortunately, the child was wearing a helmet. This was a safety measure many overlook.

“All I am really talking about is a helmet and a roll bar,” Dr. Frame said, “if you don’t have a roll bar, you’re looking for a neck injury.”

Another safety essential is a seat belt.

“Way too many people don’t wear a seatbelt or are too lazy to put it on or bypass it,” Morris said, “way too many stories of people getting hurt from doing that.”

So before you ride, be sure to buckle your seatbelt and put on your helmet. It could save your life.

