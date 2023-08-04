Texoma Local
Bells Panthers Preview

By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BELLS, Texas (KXII) - The Bells Panthers are coming off another very successful season. They went three rounds deep into the playoffs before losing to Holiday for the second year in a row.

This Bells team knows a thing or two about playoff success. They have played until Thanksgiving multiple times. But never in December. And for this team, that’s the next logical step.

Bells certainly is getting closer. State champion Gunter beat them by ten points. Holiday took them out of the playoffs by a field goal. The momentum continues to build for Dale West’s bunch. This year, he has some holes to fill. The Panthers are young at the skill positions and will rely on a veteran offensive line, to help them along.

