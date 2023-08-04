Body cam footage released of viral Ada arrest

ADA, Okla. (KXII) - What started as a possible DUI arrest outside a Wal-Mart in Ada on Monday turned violent when a man resisted arrested and assaulted officers.

News 12 has obtained body cam footage of the arrest, which can be viewed in full here.

When officers approached Justin Glaspey outside the Wal-Mart, he drove off. Officers attempted to get him out of the vehicle, and an altercation occurred. Glaspey threw a taser at one officer and bit another while resisting arrest.

Glaspey has been charged with aggravated assault and battery on a police officer.

