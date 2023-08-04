Texoma Local
Carter Co. family sues school for assistant teacher’s misconduct

FILE: JUNE 2022. Healdton police were called to a Texoma school for children with special needs after a school worker was caught in the closet with a child.
By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CARTER COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - The family of a Carter County special needs student is suing the school she attended after a teacher’s assistant was found in a closet with her.

The incident occurred at the Tri-County Interlocal Co-Op school for children with special needs in Healdton in May 2022.

According to a police report, Logan Smith, 25, was found in a cleaning closet with the 16-year-old, who is nonverbal and has the mental capacity of an eight-year-old.

According to the report, Smith denied touching the girl on her private areas, but did admit getting sexual gratification from touching her elsewhere. He admitted he would have gone further, had he not been interrupted.

Criminal charges were filed in the case in Carter County district court, but a judge dismissed them.

In the civil lawsuit filed in federal court, the family demands a jury trial and seeks compensatory and punitive damages.

