Denison Police investigating possible shooting at Chicken Express

News 12 obtained surveillance video taken inside the restaurant. The video shows the front window is intact, then boom, the glass shatters.
By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Denison Police are investigating after a window at the Chicken Express restaurant was shattered before dawn Wednesday morning.

News 12 obtained surveillance video taken inside the restaurant. The video shows the front window is intact, then boom, the glass shatters.

No one can be seen in the video.

A few hours later when employees opened the restaurant, they reported the incident to police.

Police noted the vandalism, but employees later found bullet fragments inside the dining room.

Denison Police returned and now say the glass was most likely shot out.

This is an ongoing investigation.

