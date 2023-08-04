Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Denton woman sentenced for 2022 drunk driving crash

A Grayson County jury convicted Tiara Hackney, 34, for driving drunk and causing a crash last...
A Grayson County jury convicted Tiara Hackney, 34, for driving drunk and causing a crash last summer.(Grayson County Sheriff's Office)
By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITESBORO, Texas (KXII) - A Grayson County jury convicted a Denton woman for driving drunk and causing a crash last summer.

Prosecutors said Tiara Hackney, 34, was driving erratically on US-82 in Whitesboro with a blood alcohol level more than twice the legal limit.

Court records said Hackney forced two vehicles to crash off the highway.

The state said she used her vehicle as a deadly weapon, and the jury agreed.

Hackney was sentenced to eight years in prison. She must serve at least half of her sentence before being eligible for parole.

Hackney has now been convicted of at least three DWI’s.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new living and retail experience is coming to the former Sher-Den Mall site.
Construction begins on old Sher-Den Mall site
Deputies observed that one of those lacerations began from her nose, all the way to the bottom...
New details in Mead stabbing
Preston Thompson expected to get a good test score, and exceeded his expectations by achieving...
Paris High School student gets perfect ACT score
One person dead and three others injured after boat collision on Broken Bow Lake
Texas man killed in boat collision on Broken Bow Lake
While the summer grass fire threat had a slow start, it is now increasing.
Grass fire threat rising across Texoma

Latest News

Heather Posey was arrested for allegedly driving drunk and causing a rollover crash on Texoma...
Woman arrested after rollover crash on Texoma Parkway
Teihera Beo was arrested on 14 counts of theft of a firearm and one count of theft of property.
Sherman woman charged with 14 counts of firearm theft
Steven Ray Hunter, 32, has been charged for raping a woman in Davis.
Man charged in rape of woman
News 12 obtained surveillance video taken inside the restaurant. The video shows the front...
Denison Police investigating possible shooting at Chicken Express