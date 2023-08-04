Denton woman sentenced for 2022 drunk driving crash

WHITESBORO, Texas (KXII) - A Grayson County jury convicted a Denton woman for driving drunk and causing a crash last summer.

Prosecutors said Tiara Hackney, 34, was driving erratically on US-82 in Whitesboro with a blood alcohol level more than twice the legal limit.

Court records said Hackney forced two vehicles to crash off the highway.

The state said she used her vehicle as a deadly weapon, and the jury agreed.

Hackney was sentenced to eight years in prison. She must serve at least half of her sentence before being eligible for parole.

Hackney has now been convicted of at least three DWI’s.

