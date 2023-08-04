Governor Stitt appoints new district attorney for southern Oklahoma counties

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Residents and community leaders gathered at Carter County courthouse Friday to welcome Melissa Handke as the new district attorney.

With Handke’s ceremonial swear in this morning, she becomes the first female district attorney in district 20 history.

“I was raised by parents who never told me that I couldn’t dream something because I was a female,” newly sworn-in district attorney Melissa Handke said. “And so to know that as a girl growing up, you can be anything you wanted, I think that I am living proof of that.”

Handke previously served as first assistant district attorney and assistant district attorney under Craig Ladd who retired this week. She says her experience will help her serve the community, “I think the staff and all of our district attorneys and assistant district attorneys will remain the same so there will be continuity in the cases and the way that we handle cases, and hopefully as time progresses I will be able to implement some programs and start gearing more towards some of those things.”

One of the programs Handke wants to start would help domestic abuse victims, “One of the things I’d like to do is focus on how we handle domestic violence cases, how the victims are treated, and how the perpetrators are treated, and so that’s something that I hope sometime in the future to work towards and come up with a gameplan on how to approach those more efficiently.”

Handke says what she looks forward to most - is getting back to work.

“There’s been a lot of waiting, and waiting to hear, and not knowing, uncertainty that’s gone along with this, so this should stabilize a lot of that, but I’m really looking forward to getting back into the courtroom,” Handke said.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.