Grayson County plans budget for 2024

The 2024 budget will not raise the current tax rate.
By Erin Pellet
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Grayson County has gone over its budget for 2024.

County Judge Bruce Dawsey said the tax rate was lowered to .31 last year and will be maintained in the upcoming year.

One notable increase is the cost of EMS and fire protection.

“We don’t have our own fire and EMS county service, so we contract with volunteers in other cities,” Dawsey said, “We had a $1.2 million increase on our cost for fire and EMS.”

To help make the increase possible, the county has asked all departments to cut back on spending.

Dawsey said they will look into other EMS options in the future.

The county’s projected deficit for 2024 is $2 million, but Dawsey aims to come in below that.

