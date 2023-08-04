Honey Grove vol. firefighter, 19, who died in live of duty laid to rest

HONEY GROVE, Texas (KXII) - Honey Grove firefighter Evan Brown was severely injured while responding to a call on July 9th. After spending weeks in the hospital, Brown passed away on Sunday. News 12′s Kayla Holt was at the viewing Thursday and spoke to those who knew him.

“He was a good guy. Young guy. Just getting started,” Honey Grove Volunteer Fire Dept. Chief Joey Rickman says. “Funny to be around, but he was real good.”

At just 19 years old, Evan Brown was committed to saving lives.

“One thing I know is that he was ready for it. He was all about the fire department,” Sherman firefighter Brock Baley, who grew up with Brown, says. “He brought a little bit of joy into everybody’s night. When he talked, when he laughed. Everything was fun to him.”

First responders from counties all over Texas, some who never even met Brown, came to pay their respects.

“We had departments from New York contact us, giving their condolences and everything,” Baley says.

Honey Grove High School filled Thursday with people grieving over the loss of someone whose life was just getting started.

“He’d go on calls, he trained. He always was wanting to learn more about the fire service and how to help the people of the community of Honey Grove,” Baley says.

Above all else, Baley wants the Brown family to know the impact their son had on everyone he met.

“I want them to know that they’re not alone and everything they’re going through, that we’re all going to be there for them for whatever they need.”

