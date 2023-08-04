Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Honey Grove vol. firefighter, 19, who died in live of duty laid to rest

Evan Brown
Evan Brown(Honey Grove Fire Dept.)
By Kayla Holt
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONEY GROVE, Texas (KXII) - Honey Grove firefighter Evan Brown was severely injured while responding to a call on July 9th. After spending weeks in the hospital, Brown passed away on Sunday. News 12′s Kayla Holt was at the viewing Thursday and spoke to those who knew him.

“He was a good guy. Young guy. Just getting started,” Honey Grove Volunteer Fire Dept. Chief Joey Rickman says. “Funny to be around, but he was real good.”

At just 19 years old, Evan Brown was committed to saving lives.

“One thing I know is that he was ready for it. He was all about the fire department,” Sherman firefighter Brock Baley, who grew up with Brown, says. “He brought a little bit of joy into everybody’s night. When he talked, when he laughed. Everything was fun to him.”

First responders from counties all over Texas, some who never even met Brown, came to pay their respects.

“We had departments from New York contact us, giving their condolences and everything,” Baley says.

Honey Grove High School filled Thursday with people grieving over the loss of someone whose life was just getting started.

“He’d go on calls, he trained. He always was wanting to learn more about the fire service and how to help the people of the community of Honey Grove,” Baley says.

Above all else, Baley wants the Brown family to know the impact their son had on everyone he met.

“I want them to know that they’re not alone and everything they’re going through, that we’re all going to be there for them for whatever they need.”

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new living and retail experience is coming to the former Sher-Den Mall site.
Construction begins on old Sher-Den Mall site
Deputies observed that one of those lacerations began from her nose, all the way to the bottom...
New details on the Mead stabbing
Preston Thompson expected to get a good test score, and exceeded his expectations by achieving...
Paris High School student gets perfect ACT score
While the summer grass fire threat had a slow start, it is now increasing.
Grass fire threat rising across Texoma
Police said Anthony Graves was last seen wearing a red shirt and jeans.
Duncan Police searching for missing person

Latest News

Honey Grove firefighter laid to rest
Oneonta Flooding
Oneonta Flooding
One person dead and three others injured after boat collision on Broken Bow Lake
One person dead and three others injured in boat collision
The Dallas Street Choir provided the soundtrack for the evening affair, Grand Central Station’s...
Sherman’s Grand Central Station hosts annual Night of Grace and Gratitude