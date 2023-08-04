New timeline for Grayson County Jail expansion

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Grayson County Jail expansions will break ground this upcoming January.

Grayson County Judge, Bruce Dawsey said he aimed to break ground sooner, but discussing whether to relocate the jail caused it to take longer.

Keeping taxpayers in mind, the decision was made to expand instead of moving.

Dawsey said the project will double the jail’s capacity by adding about 300 beds and expanding the prisoner drop-off area.

