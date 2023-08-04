Oklahoma governor appoints new district attorney for 20th Judicial District

OKLAHOMA (KXII) - Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt appointed Melissa Handke to serve as the district attorney for the 20th Judicial District, which includes Carter, Johnston, Love, Marshall and Murray counties Thursday.

Handke has been working with the 20th Judicial District since 2015, where she prosecuted one-third of all criminal cases.

“Melissa is an experienced attorney here in Oklahoma and has been an asset to the District Attorney’s office for years,” Governor Stitt said. “She is a natural choice to succeed Craig Ladd. She will be a wise and steadfast prosecutor and I am thrilled to have her continue to serve these counties she knows so well.”

The departing District Attorney, Craig Ladd, also worked closely with Handke and applauds the governor’s appointment.

“Melissa is a person of great integrity who is extremely intelligent, possesses a strong work ethic, and is a very well-rounded attorney,” Ladd said. “She has earned the respect and trust of the local judiciary, the local bar association, area law enforcement agencies, the county officials to whom she has provided sound legal advice, and area child advocacy groups.”

Handke has a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of Phoenix and received her Juris Doctorate from the Oklahoma City University School of Law.

