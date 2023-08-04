Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Oklahoma governor appoints new district attorney for 20th Judicial District

“Melissa is an experienced attorney here in Oklahoma and has been an asset to the District...
“Melissa is an experienced attorney here in Oklahoma and has been an asset to the District Attorney’s office for years,” Governor Stitt said.(ardmoreite.com)
By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA (KXII) - Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt appointed Melissa Handke to serve as the district attorney for the 20th Judicial District, which includes Carter, Johnston, Love, Marshall and Murray counties Thursday.

Handke has been working with the 20th Judicial District since 2015, where she prosecuted one-third of all criminal cases.

“Melissa is an experienced attorney here in Oklahoma and has been an asset to the District Attorney’s office for years,” Governor Stitt said. “She is a natural choice to succeed Craig Ladd. She will be a wise and steadfast prosecutor and I am thrilled to have her continue to serve these counties she knows so well.”

The departing District Attorney, Craig Ladd, also worked closely with Handke and applauds the governor’s appointment.

“Melissa is a person of great integrity who is extremely intelligent, possesses a strong work ethic, and is a very well-rounded attorney,” Ladd said. “She has earned the respect and trust of the local judiciary, the local bar association, area law enforcement agencies, the county officials to whom she has provided sound legal advice, and area child advocacy groups.”

Handke has a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of Phoenix and received her Juris Doctorate from the Oklahoma City University School of Law.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new living and retail experience is coming to the former Sher-Den Mall site.
Construction begins on old Sher-Den Mall site
Deputies observed that one of those lacerations began from her nose, all the way to the bottom...
New details in Mead stabbing
Preston Thompson expected to get a good test score, and exceeded his expectations by achieving...
Paris High School student gets perfect ACT score
While the summer grass fire threat had a slow start, it is now increasing.
Grass fire threat rising across Texoma
Police said Anthony Graves was last seen wearing a red shirt and jeans.
Duncan Police searching for missing person

Latest News

News 12 has obtained body cam footage of the arrest.
Body cam footage released of viral Ada arrest
Evan Brown
Honey Grove vol. firefighter, 19, who died in line of duty laid to rest
Honey Grove firefighter laid to rest
Oneonta Flooding
Oneonta Flooding