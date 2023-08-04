One person dead and three others injured in boat collision

Texoma Local
One person dead and three others injured after boat collision on Broken Bow Lake
By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 6:23 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
McCurtain Co., Okla. (KXII) - One person is dead and three others are injured after a boat collision Thursday night on Broken Bow Lake.

According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the collision happened around 9 p.m. Thursday night in McCurtain County.

Troopers said one boat was adrift in the lake with passengers Stephen and Julie Malone, while another boat operated by Stephen Hadley with passenger Floyd Collins in it was headed southeast back to the marina when Hadley’s boat struck the Malones boat.

The report states Hadley’s boat struck the Malones boat on the port side and then continued going over the Malones boat, striking Stephen Malone, Hadley was ejected from the boat and landed in the lake.

Stephen Malone was pronounced dead at the scene.

Julie Malone was flown to a Texas hospital with neck, trunk internal and external injuries.

Both Hadley and Collins were transported by personal vehcile to a local hospital where they were treated and released.

