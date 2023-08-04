Texoma Local
Sherman ISD welcomes new teachers

Friday, the Sherman Chamber of Commerce held its 15th annual new teacher luncheon.
By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -Students in Sherman are going back to school in just ten days.

And with them come some grown-ups with a few butterflies, they are the district’s newest teachers.

“Students of today, are our leaders of tomorrow,” said Grayson County Judge Bruce Dawsey.

And behind every great student is a teacher.

“We have about 600 teachers across our district, about 1300 employees,” said Sherman ISD Superintendent Dr. Tyson Bennett, “so we have a lot of staff members that are supporting what teachers are doing in the classroom.”

Bennett said they are always working on getting fully staffed.

“We’re really excited for kicking off the school year,” Bennett said.

“I just think that it’s a great way to support our educators and make sure they feel loved and welcome to the district,” said Emilie Nelsen, Sherman Chamber of Commerce Director of Marketing and Events.

This year, the district is welcoming about 125 new teachers and about 200 additional staffers.

“I’m a first-time teacher this year, and I’m very excited,” said Joel Mancini, Fairview Elementary Music Teacher.

“One of the things that I really enjoyed about Sherman ISD is that they’re focused on character development,” said Mancini, “not only are they trying to teach information to these kids, but they’re also trying to teach heart and soul.”

He knows the impact teachers can have, “I remember all my music teachers growing up,” Mancini said, “they believed in me, they poured into me, and especially as a guy, they were like, ‘Hey you can sing, you can have fun with music, you can be passionate about it.’”

And those passions brought to life in young, eager minds may just inspire future careers.

