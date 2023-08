SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Sherman woman was arrested on 14 counts of theft of a firearm and one count of theft of property.

According to court documents, Teihera Beo stole up to 15 firearms in February.

Beo was taken to the Grayson County Jail and is being held on a $170,000 bond.

