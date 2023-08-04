Texoma Local
Sherman’s Grand Central Station hosts annual Night of Grace and Gratitude

The Dallas Street Choir provided the soundtrack for the evening affair, Grand Central Station's annual Night of Grace and Gratitude.
By Garrett Stringfellow
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 10:24 PM CDT
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Dallas Street Choir provided the soundtrack for the evening affair, Grand Central Station’s annual Night of Grace and Gratitude.

Grand Central Station is a nonprofit in Sherman that focuses on delivering hot, nutritious meals for anyone in need.

“Our main mission is to help people that have food needs,” executive director Wendy Vellotti said. “Then we also have showers and washers and dryers, and we do some advocating as well.”

Guests who purchased a ticket were treated to an Italian dinner complete with pasta, garlic bread, and even a choice of red or white wine.

Vellotti said that tonight’s event will help them continue to provide for the under-served.

“Tonight will help benefit us so that we can just do more for those families that need,” Vellotti said.

As guests were finishing up their dinner, guest speaker Cheryl “Action” Jackson took the stage to speak about her story with food insecurity.

“I have this job, this job, this job, but I’m just not able to make ends meet,” Jackson said.

Jackson also spoke about her inspiration for starting Minnie’s food pantry: it’s namesake - her mom Minnie.

“I don’t know if all of you have been helping Grand Central Station or not, but this is an opportunity for you tonight to do it in somebody’s name,” Jackson said. “Whether it’s you, whether it’s your child, whether it’s your parents.”

For more information on Grand Central Station and what you can do to help, you can check them out on Facebook.

