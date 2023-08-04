Southeastern to add six new degree programs

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - Changes are coming for Southeastern Oklahoma State University students.

” We currently offer 36 bachelor’s degrees, 14 master’s degrees, and six embedded certificates,” SOSU’s Dr. Jeremy Blackwood shared.

Not, one, not two, but six new degree programs will be offered later this year.

“We are beginning a new degree in the John Massey School of Business. It’s a graduate degree, a Master of Arts in Organizational Management and Leadership,” he replied.

In addition, there will be several concentrations for existing degrees on both the undergraduate and graduate level.

“For undergraduate studies, we have a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology with a focus on Community Psychology,” Blackwood said.

For students pursuing a degree in Theatre, they’ve added Arts Administration.

“Then in our area of Bachelor of Science in Sports Recreation Management, we have a concentration of communication, leadership,” Blackwood continued.

Graduate students studying Science in Sports Administration can now focus on Leadership and Strategic Communication, and if you if you think you may want to change your current major.

“If they want to change to a different concentration level, they just speak with their advisors and see if what’s the best road for them to do that,” he stated.

Interested students are encouraged to act fast classes start October 16th, but the deadline to apply is October 2nd.

