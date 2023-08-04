Texoma Local
Three teenagers taken to hospital after crash in Ada, one killed

By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ADA, Okla. (KXII) - One teenager is dead after an early morning rollover crash in Pontotoc County, and troopers said the person behind the wheel was just 14-years-old.

According to an OHP report, it happened just before 3:30 a.m. on County Road 1590, about five miles southeast of Ada.

Troopers said the 14-year-old driver ran off the road, over-corrected and flipped the SUV an unknown number of times.

A 16-year-old passenger, who was ejected from the vehicle, was flown to OU Medical Center, but later died from their injuries.

The driver and another passenger, a 15-year-old girl, were taken to the hospital and released.

No names have been released.

