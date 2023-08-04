Tom Bean Tomcats Preview

TOM BEAN, Texas (KXII) - Much like the campus around them, the Tom Bean Tomcats are under construction.

Tom Bean went 2-8 last season with a very young team. This year, they are young again. Only three seniors on the roster. But much like the stadium upgrades and the indoor facility going up behind them, this team is on the rise and hopes to have a finished product sooner than later.

This is year two for the TomCats under head coach Steve Fex. Last season, the Tomcats took their lumps while learning a new system. This year, the Tomcats know what to expect and have shown great growth heading into year two.

