Very Hot Weekend, Chance of Rain by Monday

Expect little change through Sunday with the Excessive Heat Advisory extended into the weekend. Lows tonight will be near 80 with highs on Saturday around 104 degrees. Feels like temperatures will run 108 to 113 and winds are expected to be SSW at 15 to 20 mph.

A strong upper high continues to deflect rain chances away from Texoma for the moment, but the high shifts westward by late this weekend. Steering flow responds with a northwesterly component that pushes a cold front through our skies on Monday. This offers up a “decent” chance of rain at 30% Monday and peaking at 40% Tuesday. The front fizzles and temperatures climb above 100 by the middle of next week, but the upper high is expected to remain to our west, meaning it won’t be quite as hot as it’s been of late.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

