Woman arrested after rollover crash on Texoma Parkway

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A woman was arrested for allegedly driving drunk and causing a rollover crash on Texoma Parkway on Thursday.

Police said Heather Posey was headed south near US-82 when she tried to change lanes and clipped a tow truck.

Posey lost control and hit another SUV, causing her vehicle to roll over, landing on the driver’s side.

No injuries were reported, but Posey faces a charge of driving while intoxicated.

