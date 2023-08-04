Texoma Local
Woman arrested after rollover crash on Texoma Parkway

Heather Posey was arrested for allegedly driving drunk and causing a rollover crash on Texoma...
Heather Posey was arrested for allegedly driving drunk and causing a rollover crash on Texoma Parkway on Thursday.(Grayson County Sheriff's Office)
By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A woman was arrested for allegedly driving drunk and causing a rollover crash on Texoma Parkway on Thursday.

Police said Heather Posey was headed south near US-82 when she tried to change lanes and clipped a tow truck.

Posey lost control and hit another SUV, causing her vehicle to roll over, landing on the driver’s side.

No injuries were reported, but Posey faces a charge of driving while intoxicated.

