Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Excessively Hot Weekend

Rain chances increasing Sunday, Monday and Tuesday
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
KXII Weather Authority Forecast(KXII)
By Brady Blackstock
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

An Excessive Heat Warning is in place for all Texoma counties through Saturday with more triple digit heat and Heat Index values between 105-110 degrees. South of the Red River will remain under an Excessive Heat Warning through Sunday as it will not see the cooler temperatures from Sunday’s front until Monday and Tuesday.

For Saturday, a strong outflow boundary moved into Texoma from storms in Northern Oklahoma this morning. This has dropped temperatures down into the 90s for some of our Oklahoma counties and is now causing a couple of isolated thunderstorms to initiate just South of the Red River. More small and isolated thunderstorms will remain possible going through the remainder of the afternoon.

Sunday morning will has a 20% chance of rain as the cool front begins to move South. This disturbance will increase rain chances on Monday and Tuesday to 30% with many parts of Texoma under a Level 1 Marginal risk for Monday.

The increased storm chances Monday and Tuesday will bring in more cloud cover and keep high temperatures in the 90s for the first time in many days. After Tuesday, it’s back to triple digit August heat.

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person dead and three others injured after boat collision on Broken Bow Lake
Texas man killed in boat collision on Broken Bow Lake
Three teenagers taken to hospital after crash in Ada, one killed
Preston Thompson expected to get a good test score, and exceeded his expectations by achieving...
Paris High School student gets perfect ACT score
Heather Posey was arrested for allegedly driving drunk and causing a rollover crash on Texoma...
Woman arrested after rollover crash on Texoma Parkway
Teihera Beo was arrested on 14 counts of theft of a firearm and one count of theft of property.
Sherman woman charged with 14 counts of firearm theft

Latest News

Overnight Weather: August 4-5, 2023
Your Full Morning Weather 8/4/2023
Full Morning Weather 8/4/2023
Overnight Weather: August 3-4, 2023
Heat Notes, Thu. temps, and your 7-Day