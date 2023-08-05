Pottsboro Cardinals Preview

POTTSBORO, Texas (KXII) - Winning is something that is expected in Pottsboro. Even when it’s supposed to be a rebuilding year, the Cards manage to put 11 wins on the board.

Pottsboro won another district title last season despite a young roster and went three rounds deep into the playoffs. But losing that third playoff game is something that has stuck with this team, as bring back a loaded roster ready to make another run.

Pottsboro may have stumbled into some new playmakers last season. This team made some major strides with a lot young players. And now, they may be primed to make another run, as the prepare for the upcoming season.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.