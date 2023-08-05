Whitewright Tigers Preview

WHITEWRIGHT, Texas (KXII) - The Whitewright Tigers are going through some big changes as they head into the upcoming football season.

After going 4-7 last season and then losing in the first round of the playoffs, the Tigers have changed direction. Blake Yancey comes in as a first year head coach after running the offense at Frisco High. And he has made quite an impression on his young team, as they hope to build on last year’s playoff bid.

The Tigers graduated a big senior class and have a lot of younger players coming up to fill those voids in the lineup. Not only that, but the Tigers are installing a brand new offense. They will look different for sure, but everyone agrees that new scheme fits what the Tigers have coming back.

