Ada man dies, hotel catches fire after motorcycle crash
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ADA, Okla. (KXII) - A 44-year-old Ada man has died after a motorcycle crash early Saturday morning.
A police report states Jonathan Jump, a national guardsman, was on his way to guard duty when a witness said he sped up near the Pontotoc County Jail, and lost control.
Tire marks show he hit multiple curbs, an electrical pole, and a sign at the nearby Silver Spur Inn.
Witnesses told police the motorcycle crashed into a truck and the hotel.
The hotel caught on fire, and witnesses told police patrons were evacuated.
