Ardmore man sentenced to federal prison after pleading guilty to robbery
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - An Ardmore man has pleaded guilty to robbery, and been sentenced to five and a half years in federal prison.
A press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office states Robert Knight Junior admitted to breaking into a home, and along with three others, attacking the victim with a shotgun, and stealing $1200 and a pound of weed.
Knight is not eligible for parole.
