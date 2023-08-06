Ardmore man sentenced to federal prison after pleading guilty to robbery

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - An Ardmore man has pleaded guilty to robbery, and been sentenced to five and a half years in federal prison.

A press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office states Robert Knight Junior admitted to breaking into a home, and along with three others, attacking the victim with a shotgun, and stealing $1200 and a pound of weed.

Knight is not eligible for parole.

