Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Era Hornets Preview

By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ERA, Texas (KXII) - As we eagerly wait for week 0 here in Texas, the buzz around the Era Hornets continues to build.

In Era, Terry Felderhoff and the Hornets are fresh off of a tough 1-9 season. Battling injuries to key players and a deep district that included four playoff teams a year ago. But in 2023, the Hornets are using it as fuel, with a mindset focused on blocking out all the negative vibes during the season.

On the field, big changes are coming for the black and yellow. With scheming adjustments on both sides of the ball, and a young core of players stepping up in new roles. As they gear up for their week one match up against Nocona, the Hornets will have to settle into the Friday Night Lights quickly. With a large part of the team getting their first few snaps on the varsity squad.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person dead and three others injured after boat collision on Broken Bow Lake
Texas man killed in boat collision on Broken Bow Lake
Three teenagers taken to hospital after crash in Ada, one killed
Heather Posey was arrested for allegedly driving drunk and causing a rollover crash on Texoma...
Woman arrested after rollover crash on Texoma Parkway
Steven Ray Hunter, 32, has been charged for raping a woman in Davis.
Man charged in rape of woman in Garvin Co.
Teihera Beo was arrested on 14 counts of theft of a firearm and one count of theft of property.
Sherman woman charged with 14 counts of firearm theft

Latest News

Lindsay Knights Preview
Lindsay Knights Preview
Pottsboro Cardinals Preview
Pottsboro Cardinals Preview
Lindsay Knights Preview
Lindsay Knights Preview
Era Hornets Preview
Era Hornets Preview