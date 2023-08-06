Era Hornets Preview

ERA, Texas (KXII) - As we eagerly wait for week 0 here in Texas, the buzz around the Era Hornets continues to build.

In Era, Terry Felderhoff and the Hornets are fresh off of a tough 1-9 season. Battling injuries to key players and a deep district that included four playoff teams a year ago. But in 2023, the Hornets are using it as fuel, with a mindset focused on blocking out all the negative vibes during the season.

On the field, big changes are coming for the black and yellow. With scheming adjustments on both sides of the ball, and a young core of players stepping up in new roles. As they gear up for their week one match up against Nocona, the Hornets will have to settle into the Friday Night Lights quickly. With a large part of the team getting their first few snaps on the varsity squad.

