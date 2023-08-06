Former Sherman Fire Chief dies

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The former Sherman Fire Chief Phillip Hightower passed away yesterday, according to an obituary.

He started serving with the Sherman Fire Department in 1976 became fire marshal 20 years later, and became a master firefighter before retiring in 2005.

He also helped create a fire safety program for local school kids.

The Obituary calls Hightower a Beloved Husband, Father, and friend.

