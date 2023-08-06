Fort Washita placed into trust by Chickasaw Nation

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - The Fort Washita property, where thousands of visitors have come and learned about history, has been placed into trust by the Chickasaw Nation.

Chickasaw Nation Governor Bill Anoatubby said placing the land into trust will make sure many more visitors can keep learning about the historic site.

In a post on Facebook, Anoatubby said he appreciates the support of the Bureau of Indian Affairs superintendent Diane Jobe, who is a Chickasaw citizen.

Anoatubby said the fort was built in 1842 to protect and maintain peace for the Chickasaw and Choctaw nations, serving as a US military post until the Civil war.

Now it’s a historical landmark managed by the Chickasaw Nation.

