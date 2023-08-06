Texoma Local
Lindsay Knights Preview

By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LINDSAY, Texas (KXII) - Many squads are looking for better luck than they had a year ago, including the Lindsay Knights, who spent the off-season sharpening their blades as they prepare for a strong 2023 campaign.

After a 2-8 record in 2022, and a large senior class departing this summer. The Lindsay Knights will certainly have a new look this fall. With many young athletes being called upon for big roles on the field for Casey Jones’ offensive and defensive units.

For the players who were a part of last year’s squad, they’ve patiently waited for their shot at revenge. Focusing on making the most out of their summer camp as they gear up for the 2023 schedule. With a lot of practice coming within the run game and the defense for Lindsay, where coach Jones and the Knights plan to hang their hats to get the ball rolling heading into week one against Meridian.

