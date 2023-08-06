Two people taken to hospital after Bryan Co crash

BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) -Two people were injured after a crash in Bryan County.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol report, a 2012 Porsche was driving north on Highway 48 when the driver fell asleep at the wheel.

Then the car drifted off the road, hit a driveway, and rolled before stopping. The driver, 53-year-old Allan Jennings, and His passenger 60-year-old Regina Payne were taken to Alliance Health with back and neck injuries.

