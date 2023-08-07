Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

11 charged in Carter County cockfighting bust

Gary Bauman, Chance Campo, John Gliby, Son Nguyen, Phillip Sanders, and Larry Young were all...
Gary Bauman, Chance Campo, John Gliby, Son Nguyen, Phillip Sanders, and Larry Young were all charged with felonies.(Carter County Jail)
By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARTER COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Seven men are facing felonies for allegedly taking part in a cockfighting event in June.

Court records show that a total of 11 people have been charged in connection to the incident.

Gary Bauman, Chance Campo, John Gliby ,Hung Nguyen, Son Nguyen, Phillip Sanders, and Larry Young were all charged with felonies.

Four others were charged with misdemeanors for spectating the event.

The felony charges can carry up to ten years in prison and fines up to $25,000.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 44-year-old Ada man has died after a motorcycle crash early Saturday morning.
Ada man dies, hotel catches fire after motorcycle crash
Two people were injured after a crash in Bryan County
Two people taken to hospital after Bryan Co crash
An Ardmore man has pleaded guilty to robbery, and been sentenced to five and a half years in...
Ardmore man sentenced to federal prison after pleading guilty to robbery
The former Sherman Fire Chief Phillip Hightower passed away yesterday, according to an obituary.
Former Sherman Fire Marshal dies
The Fort Washita property, where thousands of visitors have come and learned about history, has...
Fort Washita placed into trust by Chickasaw Nation

Latest News

The city expects the park to be re-open Tuesday afternoon at the latest.
Durant’s skate park sees improvements
There are three phases of the project, phase one reconstructs Main Street from the train tracks...
Phase one of Denison Main Street construction complete
On Monday morning, the Durant Police Department welcomed Scott Phelps, Justin Maxwell, Dilan...
Durant Police Department adds new officers
A Lake Murray goose forages in the grass by Tucker Tower-a small historical museum where...
Simmer down from summer at Tucker Tower Nature Center