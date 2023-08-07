Texoma Local
A Batch of Late-Night Storms...

Heavy rainfall, gusty winds are possible
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
An upper wave and a surface cold front will interact with a warm and humid air mass to generate scattered late-night or Tuesday morning thunderstorms, severe potential is not zero but it is very low. Heavy rainfall and lightning will be the main elements associated with any storms that evolve. Rain prospects will tend to be higher across southern Oklahoma with rainfall potential diminishing as you head southward. Lows tonight will range from 70 to 75 degrees.

Thunderstorms wind down in the morning and as the front retreats northward rain potential ends baby noon. It will be hotter tomorrow with highs back close to 100 along and south of the Red River to mid 90s north. Everybody gets above 100 degrees on Wednesday and onward through Thursday and Friday. A weak upper wave or two may help to stabilize highs around 100 this weekend with a slight chance of rain. Overall, it will be hot this week but not as hot as last week.

