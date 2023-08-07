Boil order issued for Sherwood Shores

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Texas Water Utilities has announced a boil water notice as of 11 a.m. on Sunday.

A press release states a service outage prompted the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality to notify all 660 customers on the Sherwood Shores water system to bring any water to a rolling boil for two minutes before using it, whether it be for cooking, drinking, brushing teeth, or washing hands.

The release said customers who don’t want to boil the water should buy bottled water or find another water source instead.

