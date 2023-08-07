Texoma Local
Boil order issued for Sherwood Shores

Texas Water Utilities has announced a boil water notice for Sherwood Shores as of 11 a.m. on...
Texas Water Utilities has announced a boil water notice for Sherwood Shores as of 11 a.m. on Sunday.(MGN)
By Caroline Cluiss-Fletcher
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 7:31 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Texas Water Utilities has announced a boil water notice as of 11 a.m. on Sunday.

A press release states a service outage prompted the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality to notify all 660 customers on the Sherwood Shores water system to bring any water to a rolling boil for two minutes before using it, whether it be for cooking, drinking, brushing teeth, or washing hands.

The release said customers who don’t want to boil the water should buy bottled water or find another water source instead.

