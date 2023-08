DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -New equipment is coming to Durant’s skate park at the Carl Albert Memorial Park.

This is a much-needed improvement as the previous skate ramps are about 10 to 15 years old.

The skate park will be closed Monday as they install the new ramps.

The city expects the park to be re-open Tuesday afternoon at the latest.

