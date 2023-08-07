Fire damages trailer in Johnston County

JOHNSTON COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) -The Tishomingo Fire Department responded to a call about a camper trailer fire in the Butcher Pen area around 4:30 p.m.

When they arrived on the scene the trailer was engulfed in flames.

Several departments helped contain the fire and prevented it from spreading.

Tishomingo firefighters also responded to a call at 7:52 p.m. about a tree that fell into electrical lines causing a fire.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.