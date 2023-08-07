Healdton Alum returns home to serve as new assistant district attorney

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - It’s a homecoming for Alexis Benitez, the newest assistant district attorney at the district 20 office.

“It feels good, graduated from Healdton in 2016, I’m a local boy back home, it feels great because I can give back to the community that served me at one point, so its good to be here, see familiar faces and make an impact on my community,” Benitez said.

Benitez grew up in Healdton and attended East Central University before finding his passion in law. “I remember my advisor who was the chair at the political science department, she tried to get as many people into law school as possible and she kinda set the path for me, her name is Christine Pappas, and she made me fall in love with the law and I figured out why not go to law school?” Benitez said.

Benitez recently graduated from Oklahoma City University law school and is now awaiting for the results of the bar exam while assisting the district attorney’s office in Ardmore, “It was really challenging and difficult, but it really made me appreciate the things I have now, and the goals that I am working towards,” Benitez added.

Benitez says his experiences of growing up in Texoma will help him to serve his hometown community, “Someone who knows the area, someone who knows the people around here, I think that’s really vital to providing for your community, no one knows your community than someone that’s in it, I’m thankful to be back here and I think that knowing the area and knowing the challenges and the hills that need to be climbed for this community to be in a better position.”

