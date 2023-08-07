Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Man arrested for stomping on 71-year-old woman’s face, police say

Police said Donovan Anderson was arrested for attacking and stomping on a 71-year-old woman.
Police said Donovan Anderson was arrested for attacking and stomping on a 71-year-old woman.(Tulsa Police Department)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TULSA (Gray News) – A man is facing charges after police said he attacked and stomped on a 71-year-old woman’s face Thursday.

The Tulsa Police Department said officers responded to multiple calls for an elderly woman who was being attacked around 5:45 p.m.

A lieutenant was flagged down by a witness at about the same time. Officials said he found the 71-year-old victim suffering from severe facial, head, and body injuries.

Police said the woman had shoe tread prints on her face and was unable to speak due to her injuries. Witnesses were attempting to medically assist the woman.

Police said they were told by witnesses a suspect, later identified as Donovan Anderson, was seen punching, kicking, and stomping on the woman.

Officers quickly searched the area and took the suspect into custody.

When questioned, police said Anderson told them he beat the woman because she said something to him that he did not like.

Officials said they believe the woman was walking home after getting off the bus when the encounter took place. She was taken to the hospital where she is expected to recover.

Anderson was charged with assault and battery on an elderly person.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 44-year-old Ada man has died after a motorcycle crash early Saturday morning.
Ada man dies, hotel catches fire after motorcycle crash
Two people were injured after a crash in Bryan County
Two people taken to hospital after Bryan Co crash
An Ardmore man has pleaded guilty to robbery, and been sentenced to five and a half years in...
Ardmore man sentenced to federal prison after pleading guilty to robbery
The former Sherman Fire Chief Phillip Hightower passed away yesterday, according to an obituary.
Former Sherman Fire Marshal dies
The Fort Washita property, where thousands of visitors have come and learned about history, has...
Fort Washita placed into trust by Chickasaw Nation

Latest News

Stanford head coach Troy Taylor speaks at the NCAA college football Pac-12 media day Friday,...
ACC considering westward expansion, with eye on Stanford and Cal, AP source says
A plane crashed at the Caddo Mills Airport in Hunt County around 3:30 Monday afternoon.
Plane crashes in Caddo Mills
FILE - Former President Donald Trump arrives to board his plane at Ronald Reagan Washington...
Trump lawyers say proposed protective order is too broad, urge judge to impose more limited rules
A home hangs over the edge of an eroded riverbank after part of the neighboring house fell into...
Glacial dam outburst in Alaska’s capital erodes riverbanks, destroys at least 2 buildings