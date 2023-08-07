Texoma Local
Muenster Hornets Preview

By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MUENSTER, Texas (KXII) - The race towards state titles begins in just a few weeks and one of those teams hoping to be right in that mix, are the Muenster Hornets. As they look to get back to their winning ways in 2023.

In Muenster, the Hornets have certainly established a tradition of winning on the football field. Despite a 6-6 performance a year ago, Brady Carney and his team have been the definition of consistency winning 10 or more games every season over the last decade. But of course, you can’t keep the Hornets down for long, with a turnaround in sight for 2023.

A big reason for their misstep from a season ago was injuries, with many key players going down for the Hornets in crucial parts of the season. Making that a huge focus for this fall. While many new faces see their first Friday Night action this year. Forcing the Hornets to rely on veteran leadership throughout the course of the season.

