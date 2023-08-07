Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

3 dead after charter bus crash on interstate in Pennsylvania, state police say

Police and rescue workers arrive on the scene of a bus crash late Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, in...
Police and rescue workers arrive on the scene of a bus crash late Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, in Lower Paxton Township, Dauphin County ,Pa. The crash occurred between a passenger vehicle and charter bus carrying up to 50 passengers causing multiple fatalities and injuries.(Pennsylvania State Police via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 5:56 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Three are dead after a charter bus crash on an interstate in Pennsylvania, state police say.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. Previous story follows:

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Multiple passengers died after a charter bus carrying up to 50 people collided with a vehicle on an interstate in Pennsylvania, state police said.

The crash happened during heavy rain about 11:50 p.m. Sunday on southbound Interstate 81 in Dauphin County’s Lower Paxton Township, near Harrisburg, Pennsylvania State Police said. The bus flipped on its side.

Police said in a statement that “multiple passengers” died. The route being taken by the bus and the cause of the crash weren’t immediately known.

“This is considered a mass casualty incident,” Trooper Megan Frazer said. “We do have eight ambulances that assisted with us, as well as lifeline (emergency response), just because of how many people were involved and the amount of injuries.”

It was raining heavily at the time of the crash, WHTM-TV reported Frazer said.

Multiple people were taken to Milton S. Hershey Medical Center with injuries, but police didn’t immediately release further information. A message seeking comment was left Monday at the hospital.

The American Red Cross of Greater Pennsylvania was providing food, drinks and cots at the Chambers Hill Fire Department for passengers being discharged from the hospital. When asked how many people were being assisted, the Red Cross said “the situation is still evolving” and they were not able to release a number.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 44-year-old Ada man has died after a motorcycle crash early Saturday morning.
Ada man dies, hotel catches fire after motorcycle crash
Two people were injured after a crash in Bryan County
Two people taken to hospital after Bryan Co crash
An Ardmore man has pleaded guilty to robbery, and been sentenced to five and a half years in...
Ardmore man sentenced to federal prison after pleading guilty to robbery
The former Sherman Fire Chief Phillip Hightower passed away yesterday, according to an obituary.
Former Sherman Fire Chief dies
The Fort Washita property, where thousands of visitors have come and learned about history, has...
Fort Washita placed into trust by Chickasaw Nation

Latest News

Suspects used a forklift to try to carry off an ATM in California.
WATCH: ATM theft attempt with forklift ends in failure
Two people died in an Indiana home explosion.
House fire and reported explosion in Indiana kills 2 and injures another, authorities say
Two people died in an Indiana home explosion.
Retired general among two killed in Indiana home explosion
Suspects used a forklift to try to carry off an ATM in California.
VIDEO: ATM theft attempt with forklift ends in failure