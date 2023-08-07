Newly appointed Durant city officials

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - Durant is replacing the role of Assistant City Manager with Public Safety Director.

A position filled by 25-year army vet, Brian Heverly.

As director, Heverly wants to integrate all public safety services.

“So, from code enforcement to the fire department to the police department, animal control, they’re all in my purview really,” Public Safety Director Brian Heverly said.

Heverly was the Director of Emergency Services at West Point, the United States military academy in New York, so he brings a lot of experience into office.

“I know enough about the fire department to be dangerous, and I’m really looking forward to getting into learning how things are done in Durant and helping the citizens,” he continued.

Another newly appointed official is Paul Buntz, as interim director of the Durant industrial authority.

Buntz was personally selected by Interim City Manager Rick Rumsey to serve as a liason between the city of Durant, the Durant Industrial Authority, and business developers.

Buntz is no stranger to Durant, he served as the city manager for 22 years.

“And then also, I have served as Interim Economic Development Director. So, I’ve been involved in economic development for a long time,” Durant Industrial Authority Director, Paul Buntz said.

Buntz has had past success with bringing in money to the city, and he plans to keep his streak going.

“We have a lot of projects, but I really can’t go into detail because confidentiality, but we have some that are using the very latest technology,” he continued.

Buntz and Heverly hope to work alongside their colleagues to improve the lives of Durant residents.

