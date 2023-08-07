Texoma Local
Pauls Valley police submit charge for minor after threat made to school

By Caroline Cluiss-Fletcher
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 7:53 PM CDT
PAULS VALLEY, Okla. (KXII) - A minor could be facing a felony charge after allegedly making a threatening statement to a Pauls Valley school online.

Pauls Valley Police said they began investigating Sunday morning after a video was posted on Snapchat of a minor making a threat to the high school.

Investigators spoke to the child’s parent and a mental health professional concluded the child was not a threat after an evaluation, police said.

Pauls Valley police stated the minor was processed through juvenile services, and officers have requested the minor be charged with a felony for making threats with an incendiary device.

A statement to parents from Pauls Valley Public Schools states that school will begin this year as planned on Thursday, but that more police officers will be in and around the school.

Pauls Valley Police ask that parents talk to children about the consequences of threatening violence.

