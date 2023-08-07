Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Phase one of Denison Main Street construction complete

There are three phases of the project, phase one reconstructs Main Street from the train tracks...
There are three phases of the project, phase one reconstructs Main Street from the train tracks to Rusk Avenue.(KXII)
By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENISON, Texas (KXII) -After two years under construction and about 18 million dollars later, phase one of the Designing Downtown Denison or D3 project is complete.

“Oh, I believe the reality so far exceeds the expectations,” said Denison Mayor Janet Gott.

There are three phases of the project, phase one reconstructs Main Street from the train tracks to Rusk Avenue.

“You can tell already, that it completely redesigns downtown,” said Denison Main Street Director, Donna Dow.

Phase two is from Rusk to Fannin Avenue and includes plans to remodel Heritage Park, “and it should be a really nice event space,” Dow said, “a space that can be used 365 days a year instead of just when we have events.”

Phase three extends the project to Armstrong Avenue.

With the completion of phase one, city leaders are celebrating work that’s been in the plans since 2016.

“It was part of our visioning process, where we wanted a people-centric streetscape in the heart of our city,” Gott said.

There’s more greenery and the sidewalks are wider.

“We hope, a lot of area for sidewalk dining so it will enhance our businesses,” Dow said.

While you take a stroll, you can also see a bit of Denison’s history, “we have two water features,” said Chris Lambka, President of Chris Lambka and Associates, “one railroad water feature, which dedicates and pays homage to the history of Denison as a railroad community, and then another one that pays homage to President Eisenhower.”

An improved Main Street with all your Denison favorites.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 44-year-old Ada man has died after a motorcycle crash early Saturday morning.
Ada man dies, hotel catches fire after motorcycle crash
Two people were injured after a crash in Bryan County
Two people taken to hospital after Bryan Co crash
An Ardmore man has pleaded guilty to robbery, and been sentenced to five and a half years in...
Ardmore man sentenced to federal prison after pleading guilty to robbery
The former Sherman Fire Chief Phillip Hightower passed away yesterday, according to an obituary.
Former Sherman Fire Marshal dies
The Fort Washita property, where thousands of visitors have come and learned about history, has...
Fort Washita placed into trust by Chickasaw Nation

Latest News

The city expects the park to be re-open Tuesday afternoon at the latest.
Durant’s skate park sees improvements
On Monday morning, the Durant Police Department welcomed Scott Phelps, Justin Maxwell, Dilan...
Durant Police Department adds new officers
Gary Bauman, Chance Campo, John Gliby, Son Nguyen, Phillip Sanders, and Larry Young were all...
11 charged in Carter County cockfighting bust
A Lake Murray goose forages in the grass by Tucker Tower-a small historical museum where...
Simmer down from summer at Tucker Tower Nature Center