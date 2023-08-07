Phase one of Denison Main Street construction complete

DENISON, Texas (KXII) -After two years under construction and about 18 million dollars later, phase one of the Designing Downtown Denison or D3 project is complete.

“Oh, I believe the reality so far exceeds the expectations,” said Denison Mayor Janet Gott.

There are three phases of the project, phase one reconstructs Main Street from the train tracks to Rusk Avenue.

“You can tell already, that it completely redesigns downtown,” said Denison Main Street Director, Donna Dow.

Phase two is from Rusk to Fannin Avenue and includes plans to remodel Heritage Park, “and it should be a really nice event space,” Dow said, “a space that can be used 365 days a year instead of just when we have events.”

Phase three extends the project to Armstrong Avenue.

With the completion of phase one, city leaders are celebrating work that’s been in the plans since 2016.

“It was part of our visioning process, where we wanted a people-centric streetscape in the heart of our city,” Gott said.

There’s more greenery and the sidewalks are wider.

“We hope, a lot of area for sidewalk dining so it will enhance our businesses,” Dow said.

While you take a stroll, you can also see a bit of Denison’s history, “we have two water features,” said Chris Lambka, President of Chris Lambka and Associates, “one railroad water feature, which dedicates and pays homage to the history of Denison as a railroad community, and then another one that pays homage to President Eisenhower.”

An improved Main Street with all your Denison favorites.

